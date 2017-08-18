About this product
About this strain
ECSD effects
Reported by real people like you
188 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
60% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Curaleaf
State License(s)
ACD863
09212015
00000049ESUK39624376
OCM-HMPD-22-00168