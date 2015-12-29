About this strain
Church OG effects
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Curaleaf
State License(s)
ACD863
09212015
00000049ESUK39624376
OCM-HMPD-22-00168