Apples and Bananas is a Hybrid cross of [(Platinum Cookies X Granddaddy Purple) X Blue Power] X Gelatti) and is a collab strain bred by Cookies and Compound Genetics. Its dominant terpenes Myrcene and Pinene contribute to its flavor, taste, and aroma. Apples and Bananas is recommended for stress, anxiety, and pain.
