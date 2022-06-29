I have patronized Curio since the very beginning. In my opinion they are always changing, seeking ways to improve service. I have noted a couple of times when the wait seemed a bit longer but considering what we all are experiencing I expected the issue would resolve itself shortly and it did. The entire staff is very professional, knowledgeable and always eager to assist. The prices are reasonable and affordable. The products are the best quality. I could not ask for much more than that. Thanks for all you do Curio!!