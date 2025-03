With a sweet cherry taste and a hint of vanilla, our Black Cherry Vanilla Chews are awarding winning for a reason. Not only are these Chews delicious but they are precisely infused with CO2 distillate, from Curio Wellness flower, to deliver relief that’s right for you. They are gelatin free and made with natural flavors and colors, providing a pure and convenient treatment option. Potential symptom relief includes chronic pain, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Effects may include a euphoric effect based on the chosen dosing option. Available in 10mg, 25mg, and 40mg. These chews are manufactured in a cGMP facility.



