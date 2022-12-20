About this product
Straight-up smooth, sweet and delicious milk chocolate made even more delightful with the purest, sweet extracted THC. A truly melty experience for both your mouth and your mood. Sit back, relax and melt away.
Available in Indica and Sativa varieties
Made in a cGMP facility.
About this brand
Curio Wellness
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.