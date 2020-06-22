Precisely infused with CO2 distillate, Curio Wellness Medicated Chews deliver relief that's right for you. They are gelatin free and made with natural flavors and colors, providing a pure and convenient treatment option. Potential symptom relief: chronic pain, insomnia, muscle spasms. 10mg dose may produce these effects: relief from chronic pain with a mild euphoric effect. Manufactured in a cGMP facility.
Curio Wellness is cultivating a better way of life. As a trusted healthcare partner providing safe, effective and reliable products, we seek to continually elevate the healthcare conversation through education and patient experiences that are truly transformative. Whether for our patients, partners or employees, we seek to inspire and affect innovative healthcare solutions.