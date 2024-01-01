Mango Trainwreck Vape Cartridge [0.5g]

by Curio Wellness
Mango Tranwreck is a Hybrid cross of Mango Kush and Trainwreck. It's dominant terpenes, Myrcene and Caryophyllene contribute to its flavor, aroma, and potential effects. Mango Trainwreck is recommended for anxiety, relaxation, and sedation.

Whether you are new to cannabis or an experienced user, Curio Wellness is here to join on your journey. Our wide range of products and science-backed innovation has led us to be the number one cannabis brand in the state. As a family owned and operated business, we are dedicated to providing consumers with premium cannabis products that are safe, effective, and reliable.
