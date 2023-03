This delicious chew has a delicate peach flavor with the right amount of sweetness, perfect for a Spring day. Precisely infused with CO2 distillate from Curio Wellness flower, to deliver relief that’s right for you. They are gelatin free and made with natural flavors and colors, providing a pure and convenient treatment option. Potential symptom relief includes chronic pain, insomnia, and muscle spasms. Effects may include a euphoric effect based on the chosen dosing option. Available in 10mg, 25mg, and 40mg. These chews are manufactured in a cGMP facility.

