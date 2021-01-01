About this product

Give your body the comfort it needs with PlusCBD Oil Balm. Infused with balancing cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts, PlusCBD Oil Balm supports healthy skin. This botanical superstar revitalizes your skin, leaving it with a fresh and cool sensation.



Each 1.3oz bottle of PlusCBD Oil Balm contains:



Blend of 50mg hemp-derived CBDA & CBD with natural herbal extracts

Made with our raw CO2 extracted hemp extract

No artificial dyes or fragrances

Non-GMO & Gluten Free

Refreshing Peppermint scent



Use: For External Use Only. Apply topically as needed.