Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™

CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™

PlusCBD Oil™ Balm

About this product

Give your body the comfort it needs with PlusCBD Oil Balm. Infused with balancing cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) and cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp aerial plant parts, PlusCBD Oil Balm supports healthy skin. This botanical superstar revitalizes your skin, leaving it with a fresh and cool sensation.

Each 1.3oz bottle of PlusCBD Oil Balm contains:

Blend of 50mg hemp-derived CBDA & CBD with natural herbal extracts
Made with our raw CO2 extracted hemp extract
No artificial dyes or fragrances
Non-GMO & Gluten Free
Refreshing Peppermint scent

Use: For External Use Only. Apply topically as needed.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!