CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™
PlusCBD Oil™ Green Oral Applicators - 6g
About this product
A higher concentration of CBD (cannabidiol), CBC (cannabichromene), and CBG (cannabigerol), our Total Plant Complex products provide a more direct approach to taking CBD, without any carriers, sweeteners, or flavors.
- contains 6g of hemp-derived CBD oil and 10mg of CBD per serving
- non-GMO
- gluten-free
- vegan-friendly
- no added ingredients
