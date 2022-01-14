THC - 0 Vape Pen Forbidden Fruit
Product rating:
About this product
THC-0 Disposable Vape Pen Forbidden Fruit 2 Gram by Cyber Seller is a newest way to psychoactive effects and euphoric feelings.
THC-0 is a derivative cannabinoid found in a hemp plant and is 3X stronger than Delta -9 THC (Regular recreational marijuana). THC-0 is contained in an amount of less than 0.3% of D9THC which is in complienace with Section 1103 of the 2018 Farm Bill.
YOU MUST BE OVER 21. DO NOT OPERATE HEAVY MACHINERY. THIS IS NOT AN FDA APPROVED PRODUCT.
About this brand
Cyber Seller | Free Shipping | Order Today
Delta 8 THC Vendor. Our THC Zero Gravity product line will satisfy and really impress all your needs and expectations. Made in the U.S.