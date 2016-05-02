Cypress Cannabis
Sour Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 13%CBD —
Sour Flower effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
48% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!