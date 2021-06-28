About this product

The Delta 8 distillate syringe is a shot away from achieving the full impact of D8. Graduated glass, lock syringe, and plastic plunger contain the highest quality Delta 8 THC concentration, derived from 100% hemp, available.



It’s a clear to medium amber oil with no concern for crystallization, although you do have to heat it up in order to dispense it. As it’s in an oil form, be wary of stickiness when using (gloves are handy for this product).



This is Delta 8 THC in its purest form. In this state, it’s nearly solid and requires heating before use to allow it passage through the syringe. What do you use a Delta 8 Distillate Syringe for? If you want the most robust hit, then the Delta 8 distillate is your bread and butter!