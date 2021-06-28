About this product

Add another classic blended concoction to your stock with our Purple Drank Syrup bundle! Be prepared for a serious trip when you add everything together and expect to be feeling right for a good while from it. (Read our own experience drinking this in our latest article about the Delta 8 Syrup!)



Instead of your normal Purple Drank with cough syrup, try it out with our Delta 8 syrup for one hell of a high.



Our Purple Drank Bundle includes:



D8 THC Shop Custom Cup

Delta 8 Syrup in Cherry & Grape

1 bottle of Sprite

Assorted Jolly Ranchers

Delta 8 Lighter

Delta 8 Bracelet



Combine the syrup, sprite, and candy into our branded styrofoam cup and buckle up. This is one combination that will hit you hard and give you all the effects of 100% legal THC but in our Turnt AF blend. Clear your schedule when you take this and give a thumbs up when you experience a new type of high of euphoria, sedation, and so much more.



Let the D8 Sizzurp Commence!