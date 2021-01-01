About this product

This is one of the #1 selling hemp flowers out there. While our Super Sour Space Candy is no small contender (that one is CBD flower only, no Delta 8), Sour Space Candy is the classic that keeps on giving. This evenly-balanced Indica and Sativa hybrid strain is a CBD wunderkind! Crossed from popular OG strains, Sour Tsunami and Early Resin Berry, SSC is a daytime lifesaver and quite the looker with its green and purple bag appeal, not to mention its red hairs throughout.



The Hemp Flower Aroma Palette

Expect a short-run headrush, followed by a subtle fade into the main effects of easing physical pain and putting the pep back in your step! The fragrant aroma of Sour Space Candy flower is another major plus point that can’t be overlooked. While the bud is so dense that they can be hard like meteors, the aroma is definitely out of this world: sour lemon, floral, grassy, and a touch of diesel.