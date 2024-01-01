We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dab Factory
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
51 products
Solvent
Papaya Berry Punch Extract 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 67.13%
CBD 0.24%
Shatter
Banana OG Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 68.11%
CBD 68.11%
Solvent
Golden Lemons BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 66.71%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Hot Donna BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 56.87%
CBD 0%
Solvent
White Walker BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 64.6%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Purple GG Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 62.84%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Gelato Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 63%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blueberry Muffin #4 Wax 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
GSC Sugar Sauce 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 67.64%
CBD 0.18%
Solvent
Hot Donna Sauce and Rocks 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 69.01%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 64.92%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Gelato Oil 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 63.82%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Cookies and Cream Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 54.07%
CBD 0.18%
Shatter
Purple GG Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 65.16%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Oregon Berry Kush Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Black Mamba Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 59%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sugar Cookies Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 57.07%
CBD 0%
Wax
Blueberry Muffin Wax 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 65.03%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Lemon Banana Sherbet Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 70.08%
CBD 0%
Resin
Cuvee Live Resin 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 85.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Royal Highness #37 BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 71.3%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Lemon banana Sherbet Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Solvent
White Walker Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Purple GG BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 62.84%
CBD 0%
