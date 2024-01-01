Loading...

Dab Factory

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentrates

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

51 products
Product image for Papaya Berry Punch Extract 1g
Solvent
Papaya Berry Punch Extract 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 67.13%
CBD 0.24%
Product image for Banana OG Shatter 1g
Shatter
Banana OG Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 68.11%
CBD 68.11%
Product image for Golden Lemons BHO 1g
Solvent
Golden Lemons BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 66.71%
CBD 0%
Product image for Hot Donna BHO 1g
Solvent
Hot Donna BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 56.87%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Walker BHO 1g
Solvent
White Walker BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 64.6%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple GG Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Purple GG Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 62.84%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Gelato Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 63%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Muffin #4 Wax 1g
Wax
Blueberry Muffin #4 Wax 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for GSC Sugar Sauce 1g
Solvent
GSC Sugar Sauce 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 67.64%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Hot Donna Sauce and Rocks 1g
Solvent
Hot Donna Sauce and Rocks 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 69.01%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pineapple Upside Down Cake Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 64.92%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato Oil 1g
Solvent
Gelato Oil 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 63.82%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cookies and Cream Shatter 1g
Shatter
Cookies and Cream Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 54.07%
CBD 0.18%
Product image for Purple GG Shatter 1g
Shatter
Purple GG Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 65.16%
CBD 0%
Product image for Oregon Berry Kush Shatter 1g
Shatter
Oregon Berry Kush Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 70%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Mamba Shatter 1g
Shatter
Black Mamba Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 59%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sugar Cookies Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Sugar Cookies Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 57.07%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Muffin Wax 1g
Wax
Blueberry Muffin Wax 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 65.03%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Banana Sherbet Shatter 1g
Shatter
Lemon Banana Sherbet Shatter 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 70.08%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cuvee Live Resin 1g
Resin
Cuvee Live Resin 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 85.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Royal Highness #37 BHO 1g
Solvent
Royal Highness #37 BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 71.3%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon banana Sherbet Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
Lemon banana Sherbet Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Walker Pull N Snap 1g
Solvent
White Walker Pull N Snap 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 64%
CBD 0%
Product image for Purple GG BHO 1g
Solvent
Purple GG BHO 1g
by Dab Factory
THC 62.84%
CBD 0%