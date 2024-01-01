We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Dab Society Extracts
Crafted Without Compromise
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Smoking
Dab Society Extracts products
50 products
Resin
Cookie Stomper Live Resin 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
5.0
(
1
)
Resin
Purple Trainwreck Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 63.7%
CBD 0%
Resin
Headstash Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 81.3%
CBD 0%
Resin
Bruce Banner Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 79.3%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Chocolate Fondue Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 70.1%
CBD 0%
Resin
Cherry Chem Live Resin 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 62.9%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Oregon Blueberry Diesel Cartridge 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 79.3%
CBD 0%
Resin
Strawberry Fields Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
Resin
Herijuana Cured Resin 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 63.6%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sweet Jam Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 85.8%
CBD 0%
Lighters
Green Jay Electric Lighter
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Tangelo Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 81.3%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Blue Widow Cartridge 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 71.7%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mango Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 83.8%
CBD 0%
Ingestible
Kosher Tangie Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 78.2%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
GG #12 Cartridge 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 76.3%
CBD 0%
Resin
Dab Society Cured Resin
by Dab Society Extracts
Resin
Pineapple Gelato Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 63.4%
CBD 0%
Resin
GG#12 Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 78.3%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Original Glue Diamonds 1g (GG4)
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 77.43%
CBD 0%
Resin
Herijuana Live Resin 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 63.6%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sister Glue Diamonds 1g (GG12)
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 78.3%
CBD 0%
Resin
GG# 12 Live Resin Cartridge 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 76.3%
CBD 0%
Resin
Blue Widow Live Resin Diamonds 1g
by Dab Society Extracts
THC 76.3%
CBD 0%
