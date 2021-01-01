Dabpress Technologies
dp-bt160ns Rosin Filter Bag | Rosin Press Bag | Rosin Extraction Bag - Buy from Dabpress.com
About this product
Dabpress 40 Packs iBudtek 2x4" dp-bt160ns - 160 Micron Stitched Rosin Press Filter Bags [ Rosin Squish Bags | Rosin Tea Bag | Rosin Extraction Bag ] - Made of Heat-Resistant Nylon Screen Mesh
Bullet Point:
No chemicals or dyes in the material making a clean filtration and extraction tool
Inside-out seamless L-shaped stitching rosin filters is strong enough.
Made of food-grade nylon and durable sewed pouch design
Durable, washable and reusable rosin filter bags
160 micron rosin bags - for flower only
Specifications:
- Heat Resistant: 0-350F
- Quantites: 40 Packs of Rosin Press Bag in One Package
- Size: 2x4"
- Material: Nylon Mesh
Tags:
- Highly Recommend to Watch Videos about How To Use Rosin Filter Bag and Pre-Press Mold Effectively from our website
- Suggest to Choose 90 120 160 Micron for Flower Rosin Before Begin Pressing
- iBudtek dp-bt160ns Stitched Rosin Filteration Bag Are Designed to Work With Flower Rosin of 3.5-7g
- Recommend 3.5g Puck Bag for dp-rp33 for optimal yield
- Recommend 3.5-7g Puck Bag for dp-rp35 & dp-rp35s for optimal yield
- Recommend 2x7g Puck Bags for dp-rp37 & dp-rp47 for optimal yield
Attentions:
- dp-bt160ns Rosin Press Bag Pair Round Puck Maker dp-pm3015r
- Does Not Put above 10g Pucks in the Rosin Bag
- Keep It out of Reach of Children
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!