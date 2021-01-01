About this product

True E-Nail experience done in the push of the button. Secure your solids in the "VolCanaMizer" and away you go. Stop having to wait each time you want to enjoy a true ceramic nail experience and create that experience

over and over, without having to require a "process" every time. Best of all, the Lava 1130 comes equip with 2 Heating elements; One titanium for your e-materials and VolCanaMizer; ceramic "nail" for your e-concentrates. Even more! NO need to maneuver between enjoyments the Lava 1130 is equip with 2 mouthpieces and connectors making each attachment act independently to one another!



With a Full day battery life, full size dab tool, and lifetime replacement, make sure to never Vape home without it!



*Includes: VolCanaMizer Master Ceramic heating element