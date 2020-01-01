 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Dabs Labs
Dabs Labs Cover Photo

Dabs Labs

Small Batch. Hand Crafted Extracts.

Dabs Labs live resin is crafted using whole plant fresh frozen material.
Dabs Labs live resin is crafted using whole plant fresh frozen material.
Dabs Labs distillate is pure, potent and packs a punch. It can be dabbed or consumed orally.
Dabs Labs distillate is pure, potent and packs a punch. It can be dabbed or consumed orally.
Dabs Labs HCFSE is a high cannabinoid variety of THCA diamonds, testing high for potency.
Dabs Labs HCFSE is a high cannabinoid variety of THCA diamonds, testing high for potency.
Dabs Labs wax is extracted using cured bud and often has a crumbly and/or sugary consistency.
Dabs Labs wax is extracted using cured bud and often has a crumbly and/or sugary consistency.
Dabs Labs shatter is stable, terpene-rich and consistently tests high for cannabinoid content.
Dabs Labs shatter is stable, terpene-rich and consistently tests high for cannabinoid content.

About Dabs Labs

At DabsLabs, we focus on innovation. It’s our mission to constantly develop cleaner, faster, and safer methods to the production and preservation of the highest quality concentrates. There are still so many benefits yet to be discovered from the cannabis plant. Uncovering, developing, and implementing those benefits is at the heart of this company. DabsLabs operates under the highest standard of cleanliness and delivers flavorful and potent concentrates to our valued patients and recreational users alike. Our lab manager oversees every concentrate run for quality and consistency. We were founded on the principles of cannabis advocacy, awareness and customer care.

Cartridges

more products

Solvent

more products

Available in

United States, Colorado