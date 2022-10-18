Shatter is a type of cannabis extract that resembles a thin, translucent, glass-like piece of wax. The extraction process can include a variety of solvents like butane, ethanol, and others. Shatter is traditionally made from dried cannabis material and is a combination of terpenes, cannabinoids, and other chemical components. In good condition, this will make a snap sound when breaking off a piece, but with exposure to heat and other elements, may become runny and sappy.