Dabs Labs
About this product
Budder provides users with a consistent dab every time. The smooth, rich and delicate texture, similar to a batter, is preferred among connoisseurs. Budder is deliberately whipped and agitated during or near the end of the purging cycle.
Head Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!