Dabs Labs
About this product
Dabs Labs budder provides users with a consistent dab every time. The smooth, rich and delicate texture, similar to
a batter, is preferred among connoisseurs. Budder is deliberately whipped and agitated during or near the end of the purging cycle to achieve a batter-like consistency.
Head Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
123 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
