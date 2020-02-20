Dabstract
Beach Babe Live Resin Gems N Juice 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
A balance of potency and flavor sure to please the senses, Gems & Juice are "naturally" formed THCa crystalline concentrate suspended in strain-specific high terpene extract. This concentrate has nothing added, reintroduced, or altered and demonstrates the full natural spectrum of the freshly harvested plant. The pure THCa converts to THC when heated and creates a clear and cerebral effect.
Trophy Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
