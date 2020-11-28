About this product
A c-cell cartridge by Dabstract.
About this strain
Bitch Fuel is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Bitch Fuel. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Bitch Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
66% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Inflammation
33% of people say it helps with inflammation
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dabstract
Dabstract Labs creates unique, additive-free cannabis concentrates specializing in terpene extraction and single-strain specificity. All Dabstract products are made using only 100% cannabis-derived ingredients with no additives, cutting agents, or fillers.
With a myriad of cannabis concentrates to try, Dabstract has you covered if you’re looking to explore beyond the more commonly found oils and waxes. Their focus on maintaining the natural characteristics of flavor, scent, and effects of the cannabis they process yields incredibly distinct and enjoyable concentrates, and an ever-reliable experience.
The variety, quality, and consistency of Dabstract’s concentrates - along with their passion for their craft - are unmistakable. With over 40 combined years of experience, the Dabstract team is at the forefront of the cannabis extraction industry.
