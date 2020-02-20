Dabstract
Double OG Sour Scout x Trophy Wife x OG Chem Live Resin Cake Icing 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
Cake Icing looks good enough to eat, but you must resist! You can dab this luxurious cookie dough-like confection, or it is easily scooped and loaded into your favorite vaping device for a delightfully elevating experience. As always, we preserve the plant’s naturally occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so that the only flavors you taste come from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
Trophy Wife effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!