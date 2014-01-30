Dabstract
Dutch Delight Live Resin Gems N Juice 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
A balance of potency and flavor sure to please the senses, Gems & Juice are "naturally" formed THCa crystalline concentrate suspended in strain-specific high terpene extract. This concentrate has nothing added, reintroduced, or altered and demonstrates the full natural spectrum of the freshly harvested plant. The pure THCa converts to THC when heated and creates a clear and cerebral effect.
Dutch Treat effects
Reported by real people like you
758 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!