High Life is a hybrid strain created by crossing Seattle Sour Kush and Trophy Wife. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this unique cultivar boasts dominant terpenes of terpinolene, myrcene, caryophyllene, limonene, and a-maaliene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure THCa, this pre-roll pack offers a potent and flavorful experience. Enjoy the refreshing flavors of citrus, apple, nutmeg, and cumin in High Life with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-roll Pack.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.