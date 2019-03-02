Dabstract
Inzane in the Membrane Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Inzane In The Membrane effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
14% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!