Logo for the brand Dabstract

Dabstract

Kush Queen Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 27%CBD

About this product

The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.

Kush Mints effects

Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
3% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
3% of people say it helps with pain
