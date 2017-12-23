Dabstract
Legend of Nigeria Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Legend of Nigeria effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!