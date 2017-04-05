ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.7 53 reviews

Legend OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 53 reviews

Legend OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Legend OG is a presumed OG Kush phenotype that offers a fresh take on a classic. Known for tart, floral, and pungent terpenes, Legend OG stays true to its Kush background. Heavy in effect in large doses, Legend OG works hard to relax the consumer by elevating the mind while helping sooth aches and pains throughout the body. Its sleepy qualities also make it a solid choice before bedtime, but monitor your dosage, as high-THC varieties can overstimulate some minds.

Effects

Show all

42 people reported 283 effects
Relaxed 73%
Sleepy 40%
Happy 33%
Euphoric 30%
Hungry 28%
Pain 40%
Stress 40%
Insomnia 38%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 23%
Dry mouth 14%
Dizzy 7%
Dry eyes 4%

Reviews

53

Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Legend OG
First strain child
Zelda
child
Second strain child
Legend of Nigeria
child

