Rain Maker Live Resin Terp Sugar 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
Rainmaker effects
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
33% of people report feeling happy
Focused
19% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
4% of people say it helps with fatigue
