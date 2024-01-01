Redneck Runtz is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing Runtz and Redneck Wedding. Grown by Grow Op Farms, this strain features dominant terpenes of limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, a-maaliene, and humulene. Infused with High Terpene Extract (HTE) and pure THCa, this pre-roll pack offers a potent and flavorful experience. Experience the fruity, cinnamon, mango, lime, and sour notes of Redneck Runtz with Dabstract's Live Resin HTE Infused Pre-Roll Pack.
For over a decade, Dabstract has balanced the art and science of modern extraction with an intentional focus on product purity, high potency, and perfected experiences using a proprietary process to bring unique terpene profiles forward from partner-grown, all-natural cannabis. Dabstract continues to push the realm of what’s possible in the world of cannabis extracts.