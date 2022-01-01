About this product
A 30ML bottle containing 1200MG of CBD. Formulated from 100% Organic hemp flower, responsibly grown right here in the USA. Full spectrum. High in CBD and rich with terpenes. No herbicides or pesticides. No solvents or chemicals. And nothing to hide that grassy flavor you’ll savor. It’s easy to dose and comes on smooth. Take a few drops a day to keep those bad vibes away.
About this brand
Dad Grass
Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Our 100% Organic hemp flower, pre rolled joints and tinctures serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Our special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your dad’s stash, we keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.