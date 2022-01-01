Ten perfectly rolled .7G hemp CBD joints neatly lined up in a sturdy little pack and sealed for long-lasting freshness.



Each Pack comes with ten .7G joints. They are a tad wider than the Twoobie, but 30% smaller than the Classic. Each one is handcrafted using only the finest 100% Organic hemp flower, responsibly grown right here in the USA. No additives or pesticides. No nicotine or tobacco. No sticks, stems or seeds. No trim or shake. A simple paper filter. All wrapped up in 100% natural papers and folded at the end to keep the good stuff in.