About this product
Five perfectly rolled .7G hemp CBD joints neatly lined up in a sturdy little pack and sealed for long-lasting freshness.
Each Pack comes with five .7G joints. They are a tad wider than the Twoobie, but 30% smaller than the Classic. Each one is handcrafted using only the finest 100% Organic hemp flower, responsibly grown right here in the USA. No additives or pesticides. No nicotine or tobacco. No sticks, stems or seeds. No trim or shake. A simple paper filter. All wrapped up in 100% natural papers and folded at the end to keep the good stuff in.
About this brand
Dad Grass
Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Our 100% Organic hemp flower, pre rolled joints and tinctures serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Our special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your dad’s stash, we keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.