A half ounce of Mom Grass CBG Hemp flower. Comes with premium organic hemp Dad Grass Rolling Papers and a 2-way humidity control pack.



Studies on CBG, which is short for cannabigerol, are still in their infancy stages but the science leads us to believe that it can help heal the body and soothe the soul. Like CBD, CBG appears to be non-psychoactive, which means it won’t spin you out. Our customers report that a few tokes lets their mind tune in while the rest chills out. Just like a motherly embrace that washes all your aches, pains and worries away.



Equal to 4 Five-Packs of Mom Grass Pre-Rolled CBG Joints (20 .7G joints)

Equal to 14 Mom Grass 1G Classic Joints

Equal to 18.6 Mom Grass Twoobies

Roughly equivalent to 56 good-sized pipe bowls

Enough for 120 super chill cookies (Dad’s Dishes™ coming soon!)