About this product
A half ounce of Mom Grass CBG Hemp flower. Comes with premium organic hemp Dad Grass Rolling Papers and a 2-way humidity control pack.
Studies on CBG, which is short for cannabigerol, are still in their infancy stages but the science leads us to believe that it can help heal the body and soothe the soul. Like CBD, CBG appears to be non-psychoactive, which means it won’t spin you out. Our customers report that a few tokes lets their mind tune in while the rest chills out. Just like a motherly embrace that washes all your aches, pains and worries away.
Equal to 4 Five-Packs of Mom Grass Pre-Rolled CBG Joints (20 .7G joints)
Equal to 14 Mom Grass 1G Classic Joints
Equal to 18.6 Mom Grass Twoobies
Roughly equivalent to 56 good-sized pipe bowls
Enough for 120 super chill cookies (Dad’s Dishes™ coming soon!)
About this brand
Dad Grass
Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Our 100% Organic hemp flower, pre rolled joints and tinctures serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Our special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your dad’s stash, we keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.