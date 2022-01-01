A Twoobie™ with two .75G hemp CBG doobies nestled together in a single tube.



Studies on CBG, which is short for cannabigerol, are still in their infancy stages but the science leads us to believe that it can help heal the body and soothe the soul. Like CBD, CBG appears to be non-psychoactive, which means it won’t spin you out. Our customers report that a few tokes lets their mind tune in while the rest chills out. Just like a motherly embrace that washes all your aches, pains and worries away.