About this product
A Twoobie™ with two .75G hemp CBG doobies nestled together in a single tube.
Studies on CBG, which is short for cannabigerol, are still in their infancy stages but the science leads us to believe that it can help heal the body and soothe the soul. Like CBD, CBG appears to be non-psychoactive, which means it won’t spin you out. Our customers report that a few tokes lets their mind tune in while the rest chills out. Just like a motherly embrace that washes all your aches, pains and worries away.
Studies on CBG, which is short for cannabigerol, are still in their infancy stages but the science leads us to believe that it can help heal the body and soothe the soul. Like CBD, CBG appears to be non-psychoactive, which means it won’t spin you out. Our customers report that a few tokes lets their mind tune in while the rest chills out. Just like a motherly embrace that washes all your aches, pains and worries away.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dad Grass
Dad Grass is reviving the mellow sensibility of the casual smoke. Our 100% Organic hemp flower, pre rolled joints and tinctures serve up a clean buzz without the fuss. Our special collections of merch and apparel pay tribute to the timeless staples of dad style. Past, present and future. Like your dad’s stash, we keep things easy and dependable, never fancy or complicated.