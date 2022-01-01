Classic toke meets a classic bloke with these signature George Harrison Dad Grass smokes. Crafted from a special blend of Organic CBD and CBG hemp flower. A perfect harmony for your smile and your heart. Nothing run of the mill. No cockamamie business. No extra texture. And absolutely no wah-wahs. Just 100% hallelujah to plug you in and turn you on. Om.



We’d like to think that if George was still “drinking his tea” today, he’d shy away from the high test blow-your-mind weed that the kids are into and opt for something mellower, something like the specially blended CBD + CBG hemp joints we’ve rolled up in his memory. The low dose Organic hemp flower we use for these joints (and all Dad Grass products, for that matter) has less than .3% THC, which means that it won’t get you stoned to the bone. Instead, it’ll take you back to the good ol’ days when smokin’ a doobie helped you tune in, gave you a pleasant-but-manageable buzz and put you in a chilled out euphoric mood.