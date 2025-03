Botanicals are a product unlike any other on the market today. A beautiful collaboration between DADiRRI and Velvet Roots Apothecary, offering 3 specific and intentional herbal blends that are mixed with top shelf cannabis. A magical pairing!



An afternoon blend, curated with the hiker in mind. Perfect for connecting with the outdoors! Ingredients include: Mullein, Marshmallow Leaf, Yerba Santa, Hawthorn, Skullcap, Rose and cannabis.

