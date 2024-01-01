We are known for our award winning solventless, broad spectrum bubble hash. Made with just ice, water, and agitation, it truly is a timeless and pure way of cannabis extraction.
Our 1 gram jars are perfect for topping on a bowl, sprinkling inside joints, smoked alone, or pressed into Rosin! This is not considered a full melt product though, so please beware if dabbing. Like most concentrates, its quality and appearance is best kept when refrigerated. Keep an eye out for exciting cultivation collaborations!
DADiRRi is a lifestyle brand that brings people, nature, and cannabis together. Focusing on solventless products like bubble hash and rosin, as well as high quality and potent infused products like SunRocks! Quality and consistency is always our top priority. #livedadirriously