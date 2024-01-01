We are known for our award winning solventless, broad spectrum bubble hash. Made with just ice, water, and agitation, it truly is a timeless and pure way of cannabis extraction.



Our 1 gram jars are perfect for topping on a bowl, sprinkling inside joints, smoked alone, or pressed into Rosin! This is not considered a full melt product though, so please beware if dabbing. Like most concentrates, its quality and appearance is best kept when refrigerated. Keep an eye out for exciting cultivation collaborations!

