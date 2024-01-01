DADiRRi Caviar Cone- 3 Pack Bitties (1.5 grams total) Indica

by DADiRRi
THC —CBD —

About this product

The highest quality Caviar on the market! Top shelf flower, infused with 90%+ THC distillate, and coated in solventless bubble hash. High potency products, ranging between 40-65% THC! Many strain specific options available.

Those beautiful SunRocks you have come to know are ground down to make our Caviar Cones- no cutting corners. That is what makes our pre-rolls high potency with great smokability.

Now available in 3 packs!

DADiRRi is a lifestyle brand that brings people, nature, and cannabis together. Focusing on solventless products like bubble hash and rosin, as well as high quality and potent infused products like SunRocks! Quality and consistency is always our top priority. #livedadirriously
