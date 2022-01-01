About this product
Anti Aging CBD serum infused with Hyaluronic Acid in 50% – 60% strength super hydrates and increases the skin’s ability to retain moisture. Contains 100mg CBD Oil. Our Anti Aging CBD serum is formulated with hyaluronic serum and Matrixyl, which are known to alleviate dry skin conditions. For a daily maintenance regimen for your skin, add our Daily Moisturizer. We also recommend our Daily CBD Lotion available here.
These fine products can also be found at the following affiliated stores: Nutrition Nation Forney and Nutrition Nation Mesquite
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally-occurring constituent of the industrial hemp plant and hemp oil. All of the cannabinoids in our products, including our CBD, are natural constituents of industrial hemp and hemp oil.
The genealogy of our Hemp products comes from seven generations of farming in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. “El Rancho Salazar” located in Antonito, Colorado has been known for growing some of the finest seed potato’s in Colorado. In 2019 our family decided to set aside a parcel of land to grow our first crop of Hemp. With a lot of sweat equity and the planting of 21,000 plants organically… our final product has gone to harvest and is ready for market. The Dallas Hemp Company is proud to say that the genealogy of our products can be traced directly to our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado… “From our farm to you” is no slogan… its our promise of the finest Hemp derived products money can buy…and it comes “from our farm to you…”