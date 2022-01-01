About this product
CBD Pet Oil Drops. Another of our “CBD Pet Oil Series” product which keeps our little Terrier Mix whom we affectionally call Daisy, going all day long. She loves our CBD Pet Oil drops which we add to her food to keep this little bundle of energy healthy. These CBD Pet Oil drops are available in 250mg and 500mg of pure CBD Oil for pets, made from the highest quality organically grown Hemp in our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado. A simple dropper provides for proper dossing through the mouth or just add to their favorite food. Dallas Hemp Company’s CBD Pet Oil Drops for the family pet… get some today.
Dallas Hemp Company
The genealogy of our Hemp products comes from seven generations of farming in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. “El Rancho Salazar” located in Antonito, Colorado has been known for growing some of the finest seed potato’s in Colorado. In 2019 our family decided to set aside a parcel of land to grow our first crop of Hemp. With a lot of sweat equity and the planting of 21,000 plants organically… our final product has gone to harvest and is ready for market. The Dallas Hemp Company is proud to say that the genealogy of our products can be traced directly to our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado… “From our farm to you” is no slogan… its our promise of the finest Hemp derived products money can buy…and it comes “from our farm to you…”