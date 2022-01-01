Our Roll-On X Freeze is a potent discomfort relief lotion that allows you to simply roll away discomforts. This roll-on is an analgesic blend infused with pure organic CBD Oil to soothe minor muscle aches and joint discomforts. Dallas Hemp Company’s X freeze CBD Roll-On contains soothing menthol and utilizes “Cold therapy” for quick penetration and relief from sore muscles, and strain from workouts. If you want the same relief but prefer an under the tongue solution then try our Terp X drops



These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally-occurring constituent of the industrial hemp plant and hemp oil. All of the cannabinoids in our products, including our CBD, are natural constituents of industrial hemp and hemp oil.



