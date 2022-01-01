About this product
Our Roll-On X Freeze is a potent discomfort relief lotion that allows you to simply roll away discomforts. This roll-on is an analgesic blend infused with pure organic CBD Oil to soothe minor muscle aches and joint discomforts. Dallas Hemp Company’s X freeze CBD Roll-On contains soothing menthol and utilizes “Cold therapy” for quick penetration and relief from sore muscles, and strain from workouts. If you want the same relief but prefer an under the tongue solution then try our Terp X drops
These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a naturally-occurring constituent of the industrial hemp plant and hemp oil. All of the cannabinoids in our products, including our CBD, are natural constituents of industrial hemp and hemp oil.
About this brand
Dallas Hemp Company
The genealogy of our Hemp products comes from seven generations of farming in the San Luis Valley in Colorado. “El Rancho Salazar” located in Antonito, Colorado has been known for growing some of the finest seed potato’s in Colorado. In 2019 our family decided to set aside a parcel of land to grow our first crop of Hemp. With a lot of sweat equity and the planting of 21,000 plants organically… our final product has gone to harvest and is ready for market. The Dallas Hemp Company is proud to say that the genealogy of our products can be traced directly to our family’s farm in Antonito, Colorado… “From our farm to you” is no slogan… its our promise of the finest Hemp derived products money can buy…and it comes “from our farm to you…”