Dama Financial offers access to a secure banking solution that helps cannabis-related businesses (CBRs) minimize the safety risk associated with keeping large amounts of cash on hand. Our goal is to provide cannabis-related businesses with a safer, more convenient way to manage business transactions. Clients can have cash picked up and deposited by an armored courier service, pay vendors, utilities and tax authorities electronically, receive payments electronically, access their account 24/7 and enjoy exceptional service from a dedicated Relationship Manager. For more information or to apply, visit www.DamaFinancial.com Questions? 877-401-3262
Dama Financial
Dama Financial and our bank partners offer a secure banking solution that helps cannabis-related businesses reduce the safety risk of keeping large amounts of cash on hand, and allows CBRs to run their business more efficiently.
Services include:
- Armored courier cash pick up and deposit
- Pay vendors, utilities and taxes electronically
- Receive payment electronically
- Transfer funds between Dama accounts quickly and at no cost
- Real-time activity alerts by email or text
- Exceptional client service from a dedicated Relationship Manager
Dama also offers Paytender, a compliant and sustainable merchant processing app that allows retailers to accept digital payments in-store, online, and at delivery.
Services include:
- Low merchant processing fee of 3.5%
- Dama full-service implementation team
- Seamless integration into existing POS system
- Accept ACH and debit card payments
Visit DamaFinancial.com to learn more or to apply. Or call us at 877-401-3262.
