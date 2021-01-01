Dama Financial and our bank partners offer a secure banking solution that helps cannabis-related businesses reduce the safety risk of keeping large amounts of cash on hand, and allows CBRs to run their business more efficiently.



Services include:

- Armored courier cash pick up and deposit

- Pay vendors, utilities and taxes electronically

- Receive payment electronically

- Transfer funds between Dama accounts quickly and at no cost

- Real-time activity alerts by email or text

- Exceptional client service from a dedicated Relationship Manager



Dama also offers Paytender, a compliant and sustainable merchant processing app that allows retailers to accept digital payments in-store, online, and at delivery.

Services include:

- Low merchant processing fee of 3.5%

- Dama full-service implementation team

- Seamless integration into existing POS system

- Accept ACH and debit card payments



Visit DamaFinancial.com to learn more or to apply. Or call us at 877-401-3262.