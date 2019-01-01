Dama Financial and our bank partners offer a secure banking solution that helps cannabis-related businesses reduce the safety risk of keeping large amounts of cash on hand, and allows CBRs to run their business more efficiently. Services include: - Armored courier cash pick up and deposit - Pay vendors, utilities and taxes electronically - Receive payment electronically - Transfer funds between Dama accounts quickly and at no cost - Real-time activity alerts by email or text - Exceptional client service from a dedicated Relationship Manager Visit DamaFinancial.com to learn more or to apply. Or call us at 877-401-3262.