Wappa Strain is a powerful cannabis strain bred by the infamous Paradise Seeds. This slightly indica dominant weed strain is focused on soothing and relaxing the whole body and mind. It delivers a strong wave of full-body high that leaves the user perfectly relaxed and pain-free. Its deeply relaxing effects create an intensely restful experience, leaving the user couch-locked for hours on end.



Its average level of THC makes the hybrid the perfect choice for both novice and seasoned users. Wappa weed strain is ideal for users who are looking for an uplifting yet relaxing strain. This daytime delight also packs tremendous medicinal value. It has been shown to treat a whole range of diseases and conditions including depression, anxiety, and chronic pain.