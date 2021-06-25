About this product
Wappa Strain is a powerful cannabis strain bred by the infamous Paradise Seeds. This slightly indica dominant weed strain is focused on soothing and relaxing the whole body and mind. It delivers a strong wave of full-body high that leaves the user perfectly relaxed and pain-free. Its deeply relaxing effects create an intensely restful experience, leaving the user couch-locked for hours on end.
Its average level of THC makes the hybrid the perfect choice for both novice and seasoned users. Wappa weed strain is ideal for users who are looking for an uplifting yet relaxing strain. This daytime delight also packs tremendous medicinal value. It has been shown to treat a whole range of diseases and conditions including depression, anxiety, and chronic pain.
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
Wappa effects
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
38% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
